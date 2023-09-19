Tekken 8 will have a Closed Beta Test in October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Bandai Namco are holding a Closed Beta Test for Tekken 8 this October on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

During the Tekken 8 CBT, players can take part in online battles, with cross-platform matchmaking enabled for the biggest player pool possible. They can also try out the Tekken Fight Lounge social lobby environment for the first time, in which they can communicate with each other to set up matches using their customisable avatar characters, chat options and emoji.

The following playable fighters will be available in Tekken 8 Closed Beta Test demo matches:

Jin

Kazuya

Jun

Paul

Law

King

Lars

Jack-8

Xiaoyu

Nina

Leroy

Lili

Asuka

Hwoarang

Bryan

Claudio

Azucena

Raven

Feng

Several of the upcoming game’s stages will be also made available for matches to take place on, including locales like Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, Arena, and the recently announced Ortiz Farm in Peru.

Those selected for the test will find out whether they got in on October 18, 2023, and then will be able to play the game online between October 20 – 23, 2023. No subscription to Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus will be required to take part in the test on consoles.

People who took part in the previous Tekken 8 Closed Network Test in June 2023 will all be able to take part in the beta as well, following a software update.

Those that didn’t take part in the previous test are now able to register for the Tekken 8 CBT until October 11. If you’d like to sign up to take part, you can do that over on the Tekken 8 Closed Beta Test website.