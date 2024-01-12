Discord will lay off 170 employees as it makes 17% of its workforce redundant

Discord is making 170 of its staff redundant, according to a report by The Verge.

According to an internal memo, the redundancies will occur across all departments at the firm. In total, 17% of its workforce will be let go.

While Discord has yet to become a profitable company, it doesn’t seem to actually be in any financial trouble just yet. The decision to reduce its scale has instead been blamed on the fact that the company has grown too quickly within the last few years.

Employees let go will receive a severance package that includes five months of their existing salaries and the continuation of other benefits for the same period of time.

“We grew quickly and expanded our workforce even faster, increasing by 5x since 2020. As a result, we took on more projects and became less efficient in how we operated,” said Discord CEO Jason Citron in the internal memo.

“We are increasingly clear on the need to sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organization. This is what largely drove the decision to reduce the size of our workforce.”

Discord went through similar layoffs in August 2023, and they let go another 4% of their staff at the time.