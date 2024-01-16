Develop:Brighton is now open to speaker applications

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Tandem Events is now open to speaker submissions for Develop:Brighton 2024.

The window for Develop:Brighton speaker submissions will be open until February 29, 2024.

Develop:Brighton will be back at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole this year between July 9, 2024 and July 11, 2024. As usual, it will be made up of keynote speaker sessions, roundtable discussions, networking opportunities and other vocational content on video game development with practical take-aways that can be put into action around the industry.

This year’s content will be established across eight conference tracks:

Keynotes

Design

Coding

Art

Mobile

Business

Discoverability

Audio

If you have an idea for a talk on one of these topics, Develop:Brighton encourages you not to hesitate to submit your proposal, even if you don’t have a ton of experience in public speaking.

“We were delighted to welcome a record attendance at Develop:Brighton 2023, with nearly 5,000 attendees across the three days. And we are excited once again to bring the game-making community together,” said Andy Lane, managing director at Tandem Events.

“Core to the conference are our highly insightful and inspirational speakers, offering their talks across such a wide variety of subjects. So whatever size studio you’re from, big or small, whatever your background and experience, we’d like to invite you to submit your proposed talk. It doesn’t matter if you’re not hugely experienced in public speaking, all you need is a good idea!”

“As well as recruiting speakers directly, we are keen to find new, diverse voices to join our speaker line-up and we’d like to encourage anyone from an under-represented community working in game development to submit a proposal for a talk,” added Lane. “We are also keen for submissions to discuss the biggest topics, such as AI and XR, that are defining the industry today and in the future. It would be great to hear from a variety of voices on these topics, and shape the conversation in our industry!”

If you’d like to find out more about Develop:Brighton’s call for speakers, or put in a submission of your own, you can do that over on the event’s website.