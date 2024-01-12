Playtika will make around 10% of its workforce redundant

Share Facebook

Playtika is going to make up to 400 people redundant, according to a report by CTech.

The number is approximately 10% of Playtika’s total workforce, based on the most recent update by the company that said it employed 3,800 people around the world. None of the companies’ 1,100 staff members in Israel will be affected by its redundancy decisions.

Playtika had a strange year in 2023, temporarily suspending its game development efforts due to its challenges in the market, while also trying to acquire Rovio Entertainment, before the mobile game developer ultimately became a part of SEGA.

In September 2023, the firm acquired mobile gaming studio Innplay Labs in a deal worth between £62 ($80) million and £235 ($300) million.

Playtika’s market cap is currently sat at around £2.2 ($2.9) billion at the time of writing this article, although it has been in a steady decline, and has fallen by almost 25% within the last 12 months. In its most recent third quarter reports, the firm stated that its income had fallen by 44.4% year-over-year to £29.7 ($37.9) million.

The company went through similar redundancies in 2022, when it laid off 610 people (15% of its workforce) in December that year.