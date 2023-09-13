IRL is returning this November, and 30 Under 30 nominations are now open

Share Facebook

IRL is returning in November 2023 at a brand new venue, and will bring with it more festive cheer than you can shake a candy cane at!

This year’s IRL party will take place at Village Underground in Shoreditch on November 29, 2023, which, being close to Christmas, will be tastefully decorated to accommodate those looking to get in the mood for the approaching holiday season.

As usual, it’ll be an informal and inclusive occasion, where anyone working within or alongside the UK games industry is welcome.

We’ll also announce this year’s 30 Under 30 at the show, and are now accepting nominations for this year’s best and brightest young people over on our IRL website. Those that are selected for the 30 Under 30 will get a free ticket for IRL, as well as a place in our 30 Under 30 spotlight feature in the MCV/DEVELOP issue that follows the event.

Discounted Early Bird tickets for IRL are available now, and we’ll post more details on the show and its sponsors in the near future. If you have any questions about the event or 30 Under 30, then please get in touch with our team:

FOR EVENT AND TICKET ENQUIRIES: IRL-tickets@datateam.co.uk

MCV/DEVELOP EDITOR: richie.shoemaker@biz-media.co.uk

MCV/DEVELOP STAFF WRITER: vince.pavey@biz-media.co.uk

FOR PARTNERSHIP ENQUIRIES: alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk