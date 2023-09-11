Johannes Mang is the new head of Rovio Stockholm

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Johannes Mang has been announced as the new head of studio at Rovio Stockholm, following the company’s acquisition by SEGA for $775 million.

Mang has been in the games industry for over 21 years, and has already worked in the leadership at other big companies like Electronic Arts and Remedy Sweden.

While at EA, he worked on the free-to-play title Battlefield Play4Free, and helped the publisher to set up a four studio group that worked on more web and mobile games. In his new role at Rovio, he hopes to both create new games properties and drive further success for games like Angry Birds 2.

“My passion is live services because it’s a perfect combination of the creative parts of video game development, with the tech and the business side,” said Mang.

“I’m excited to go back to the faster pace of mobile games. I’m really intrigued by the combination of working on a large-scale live service where we’re entertaining millions of people every day, keeping the game experience fresh and relevant, while continuing to innovate – not just turning the crank.”

“When I met Andy and the talented team in Stockholm, I felt an immediate connection. I look forward to joining the flock and taking Angry Birds 2 to new heights and building Rovio’s next hit game together. And of course having lots of fun in the process!”