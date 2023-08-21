Jingle Jam has announced its charity partners for 2023

Share Facebook

Jingle Jam has announced the charity partnerships for its 2023 fundraising event, which is set to take place over two weeks between December 1 and December 14, 2023.

The annual charity fundraiser raises money to make the world a better place for children and young people, both through the sale of video games and through fundraising via donations sourced in video content and livestreams.

This year the event has confirmed that it will be supporting 12 partners, six of which are UK-focused, and six of which are focused on other regions.

This year’s charity partners are Autistica, Campaign Against Living Miserably, Comic Relief, Coppafeel!, Galop, Hello World, Justdiggit, Movember, RNIB, Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Appeal, War Child, and the Whale and Dolphin Conservation Trust.

Jingle Jam was first created back in 2011, by Lewis and Simon of The Yogscast. Since it was first launched, it has raised over £25 million for charities around the world.

You can find out more about the Jingle Jam over on its official website.