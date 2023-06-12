Early bird tickets for EGX 2023 are now available

Share Facebook

Tickets are now on sale for EGX 2023.

EGX is one of the biggest games conventions in the United Kingdom, bringing both game developers and the people that play their software together at the ExCeL in London each year for a four day celebration of their favourite hobby.

The convention regularly features playable games from developers of all sizes, competitive esports, informative and entertaining panels and more.

For the first time ever, ‘clan’ tickets for groups of 3-6 people are also on offer, which should be exceptionally helpful for those wanting to get their esports on over at the ever-competitive EGX Arena.

This year’s convention takes place between October 12 and October 15, 2023. You can purchase all EGX tickets for the show at an early bird discount price of 20% off until June 22, 2023.

If you’d like to find out more, or want to purchase tickets before they go up in price, you can do both over on the EGX website.