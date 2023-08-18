Game Plan: Liquid Crimson at gamescom

Share Facebook

Head of communications at Liquid Crimson, Lauran Carter, gives us a heads up on what the award-winning creative studio has planned for Cologne.

How have you been preparing for gamescom?

I think our main prep was a couple of days traversing the conference hall and seafront for Develop! Seriously though, we’ve been doing all kinds of things in the name of preparation – such as giving our website a total revamp, getting a new batch of our coveted Liquid Crimson shirts and monsters made up, booking in many meetings with both AAA and indie devs … and attempting to desensitise ourselves to marionettes for the inevitable visit to Papa Joe’s Biersalon!

What will you be up to when you arrive in Cologne?

We’ll be situated on the Ukie booth and will be proudly displaying a new showreel detailing some historical trailers and lots of awesome new ones that the video team have created this year. From Supermassive Games’ Switchback VR trailer and The Devil In Me trailer (which recently won us a World Trailer Award!) to Cat Quest 3 and plenty in between – Liquid Crimson’s Video Team really do have something for everyone, and are always keen to get their teeth into something new!

My side of the business, the comms team, will be on hand to speak to developers about both social marketing and trailers, and hope to make lots of new connections plus revisit some old ones – all with a view to helping the games industry with whatever they may need.

What are you looking forward to most this year?

Personally, gamescom is my favourite event! I love everything about it – the general fervour felt on the show floor and everywhere you go after the event’s doors close for the day, and of course seeing all my favourite developers showing off their latest projects with all the passion and excitement that we expect from creatives!

From a professional perspective, just having a presence as Liquid Crimson is a very exciting prospect. Attending events and having a ‘booth’ on the showfloor is a new initiative for us. Our natural habitat as a team has always been in front of our Macs – creating and liaising with clients – or behind a camera. Since I came on board to head up the Comms Team in 2019, we’ve not had loads of opportunities to attend events – but in this bold new post-covid world, we’re making sure we get ourselves out there, to shout about all the amazing projects we’ve worked on to date and creative juices we’re yet to set free!

What will constitute a successful conference for Liquid Crimson?

Honestly – for us it’ll be a success if we get a chance to catch up with friends and clients… preferably over a few beers (marionettes optional). In addition to that we’re looking forward to getting some big announcements from the games industry, and hope to get our hands on a few exclusive titles on the show floor! Because if you go to Gamescom and don’t get to play some awesome new games – that’s a fail!