Keywords’ Player Research has announced a new accessibility initiative and services suite

Player Research, a Keywords Studio, has announced a brand new accessibility services suite as part of a new initiative ahead of gamescom 2023.

The new service offerings intend to improve gaming experiences for those with disabilities or additional accessibility requirements, and have been designed with assistance from players and consultants in the games accessibility community with lived experience.

As part of the offering from Player Research, its teams will deliver feedback on content at every stage of game production. Alongside that, a range of auditing and research services, inclusive design consultancy, co-development of accessibility features, professional audio description and closed caption support for accessible game trailers will also be on offer.

The new services are now available to clients new-and-old around the globe, and have been described as ‘a one-stop, comprehensive resource of capabilities to equip and empower developers’ by the firm. They will be delivered in collaboration with an assortment of other Keywords brands including TrailerFarm, Climax Studios, Globalize and more, leveraging the firm’s network of specialist companies.

“We want to push the games industry towards an accessible future by providing developers and publishers with the support, research, guidance, and the tools they need to bring their experiences to a wider audience,” said Améliane F. Chiasson, games accessibility lead at Player Research. “We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy gaming experiences as fully as possible.”

“Player Research is deeply trusted to deliver insight that steers the design direction of the most innovative game studios and publishers worldwide, including seminal titles like Elden Ring, Control, and Life is Strange: True Colors,” added Sebastian Long, managing director of Player Research.

“We’re delighted to further support these visionary futures of game development — with expert accessibility guidance throughout their production process — helping studios design inclusively, with their disabled players in mind.”

If you’d like to find out more about Player Research and their services, you can do that over on their official website.